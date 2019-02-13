The Department of Science and Technology partnered with Parliament to produce an exhibition demonstrating South Africa’s readiness to embrace the 4th industrial revolution. Photo: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Trafalgar High School pupils were awed by exhibitions showcasing research and development being done as part of 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) at Parliament yesterday. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lechesa Tsenoli and Minister of Science and Technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane opened the exhibition yesterday.

It was a display of South Africa’s readiness for 4IR, and featured advancements in science and technology.

The exhibition is supported by other government departments and industries, featuring projects such as the Wheat Breeding Platform based at the University of Stellenbosch, and 3D printing, robotics, artificial intelligence and big data technologies.

The country’s response to the 4IR was informed by it’s socio-economic imperatives, and Parliament has noted that the national system of innovation has developed a range of technologies, designed to address South African problems.

Hosted under the theme “4th Industrial Revolution: Demonstrating South Africa’s Readiness,” the exhibition will run until tomorrow.

Research and development organisation Mintek, a provider of minerals processing and metallurgical engineering products and services, displayed some of their technology.

“We are also working with mining communities to help upskill them, so they are able to create opportunities. We are here to promote our nanotechnology innovation centre, based in Johannesburg, and the various advances this has in health, water and other related fields,” he said.

Ithemba labs deputy director Rudolph Nchodu presented their strategy to create the South African Isotope Facility, through the acquisition of a new R580 million 70 MeV cyclotron.

“The facility generated R50 million in the last financial year though our development of accelerator-based radioisotopes.

‘‘Through the purchase of the cyclotron, we will generate the funding needed for phase two - the purchase of a second cyclotron for nuclear physics research,” he said.

Cape Times