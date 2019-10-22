Pupil’s ear torn open in bullying incident at school









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A 12-year-old Khayelitsha pupil is too scared to go to school after she had her ear torn in a bullying incident. Aniesa Sumbinjana, a Grade 7 pupil at Nkazimlo Primary School, had to have nine stitches in her ear after she was teased and beaten, said her mother Lunga Sumbinjana. She said Aniesa came home last Wednesday crying, with blood running down her shirt. When Sumbinjana asked Aniesa what had happened, Aniesa said she was beaten by a pupil. “My child came home in tears and with blood all over the upper body. When I asked her what happened she said that she was teased by her classmates about her low marks and how thin she is.

"The bully took her book and showed the class her marks and threw it away.

“The bullied child has not been to school ever since the incident occurred. This really hurts me because my child has lost confidence in herself,” Lunga said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton confirmed the incident was reported to the department.

“The WCED views bullying very seriously and takes constructive steps to address it in schools,” Merton said.

The school extended an invitation to the parents to meet today or tomorrow.

Separately, Donette Ngonefi, a Grade 10 pupil at Salt River High, was reported to have been attacked in an alleged bullying incident at the school.

The tension began when she was elected to be the class monitor and fellow pupils were allegedly against her appointment because she was a foreigner, reports read.

Report bullying to the WCED’s safe schools hotline, available to teachers, learners and parents on 080 045 4647.

