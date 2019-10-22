Aniesa Sumbinjana, a Grade 7 pupil at Nkazimlo Primary School, had to have nine stitches in her ear after she was teased and beaten, said her mother Lunga Sumbinjana.
She said Aniesa came home last Wednesday crying, with blood running down her shirt.
When Sumbinjana asked Aniesa what had happened, Aniesa said she was beaten by a pupil.
“My child came home in tears and with blood all over the upper body. When I asked her what happened she said that she was teased by her classmates about her low marks and how thin she is.