Cape Town – Pinedene Primary School pupils wrote their tests at a local Ravensmead church as their unsafe classrooms were soaked in water following the heavy rainfall yesterday. This as teachers and parents were anxiously waiting for the promised repair work by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to get under way.

More than 500 pupils were taught under trees as the school infrastructure was falling apart last month.

Disgruntled parents and the school representatives staged a protest, saying they had alerted the WCED, but their cries had fallen on deaf ears.

Some teachers had resorted to sticking sheets of paper on the fences to use as blackboards.

School governing body chairperson Randall Botha said cracks in the walls were so bad in some parts that he feared a total collapse of the building. He called for new classrooms and a school hall.

However, the WCED said that an engineer had inspected the school building and deemed the structure safe.

“We had to move the Grade 2 and 3 classes - who are writing their exams - to a nearby church. After the heavy rains at the weekend and this morning, classes remained flooded as the roof is leaking,” Botha said.

“Chances that the building will collapse are high because it already has cracked walls and asbestos coming out of them. The pillars are also cracked and the railings are loose. This old block where the classes were is more than 50 years old.”

Botha said the provincial department had told them of the planned repairs which were expected to be done, but did not know when and how they would be done.

“We don’t know if the repairs will guarantee the safety of the pupils. If we are not satisfied, we will be left with no choice but to remove the pupils out of the classes again.

‘‘We need a long-term solution, which is new classrooms and a school hall, urgently,” Botha said.

Provincial education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the repair work was expected to begin next week.

“The deteriorated asbestos sheets will be removed and the external wall cladding in the block in question will be replaced,” Hammond said.

‘‘The balustrades will be repaired and cracks seen to. The problems with the leaking roof and damaged ceiling boards will also be addressed. The roof will also be fumigated.”

Cape Times