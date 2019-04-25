Handing over of the donated library took place in an entertaining programme of storytelling, pupils reading and dancing, prayers and speeches. Photo: Raphael Wolf

Cape Town – Pupils from Prince George Primary School in Lavender Hill were overjoyed when their school received a new library this week. The school, which stands out as a beacon of hope and an oasis of peace, harmony and development in gang violence-racked Lavender Hill, received the prefab shipping container library from a partnership of the commercial printing and manufacturing company Novus Holdings and the Breadline Africa charity organisation.

Handing over of the donated library took place in an entertaining programme of storytelling, pupils reading and dancing, ribbon-cutting, marimba band music, prayers and speeches by the principal and representatives of the donor organisations and the Wordworks organisation on Tuesday. This was part of celebrating World Book Day.

School principal Lameez Rabbaney said the new library would create a safe space for the children to read, imagine and express their creativity, as well as being the first step in breaking the cycle of gangsterism plaguing Lavender Hill.

“The Lavender Hill area is known for extreme gang violence and is not an easy environment to grow up in. In the Cape Flats there is a notion that crime pays. If you want a good life, joining a gang is perceived to be the easiest way to get this. Many of the learners who attend our school are constantly reminded of this.

“The impact of the library will be felt for years to come, not only for the schoolchildren but also the community. We hope the books inspire the learners to make a positive contribution to society.”

Novus Holdings’ Carrie Dixon said they donated the library because they believed in the power of education and what it did for pupils.

Breadline Africa director Marion Wagner said the school was a deserving beneficiary of the library.

“Prince George Primary has more than 1 000 English and Afrikaans pupils attending the school, but has never had a designated library area. With literacy being a real concern for the school, we have seen how hard Ms Rabbaney and her team have worked to remedy this,” said Wagner.

The Learning and Reach organisation’s Leanne Reid said they had played a part in connecting the organisations involved in the project, and that it was an opportunity to strengthen literacy in the area.

Cape Times