File photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Eight Constitutional Court justices yesterday listened to legal arguments between two groups of high school pupils in the finals of the National Schools Moot Court competition. Hailing from the Eastern Cape, Ondele Bede and Mihlali Stofile of Holy Cross High School, as well as Okhela Sigwela and Lizalise Dhlomo of Hudson High School, argued their way through quarter and semi-final rounds, before yesterday being asked questions by the justices, to take home the first place title.

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said: “The Schools Moot Court presents a unique opportunity for pupils to examine and scrutinise the Constitution and face hypothetical situations which test real world cases, and pushes them to their limit.

“Many will dream of being lawyers, many will train and be mentored, but the reality is only a handful will ever make it. You as finalists in this prestigious competition have done much to achieve those dreams.”

Hosted by the Basic Education Department and the SA Human Rights Commission, participating pupils were required to prepare an essay on a fictional Constitutional Court case, as both applicants and respondents.