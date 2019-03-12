File photo: Africann News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Western Cape Education Department has scheduled a meeting with representatives of aggrieved Diazville High School pupils who protested against being taught in Afrikaans. Around 300 pupils protested outside the school last week about some teachers allegedly conducting lessons in Afrikaans instead of English, the language of teaching at the school.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the pupils had handed over a letter of their demands.

“The WCED has met with the school management. A meeting has been scheduled with representatives of the aggrieved group, the school management team as well as the SGB to discuss the matter.”

“The pupils’ grievances included allegations that certain educators at the school were teaching in Afrikaans instead of the language of teaching and learning, which is English. The pupils’ home language is Xhosa and their LOLT is English.”

She said that there were also several accusations against certain educators at the school regarding their behaviour towards, and treatment of, the pupils.

Cape Times