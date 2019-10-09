Pupils spark shutdown of Mfuleni secondary schools over 'platoon' system









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Angry Fairdale High School pupils took to the streets yesterday and embarked on a total shutdown of Mfuleni secondary schools. They were protesting over the so-called "platoon" system. Bardale, Mfuleni and Manzomthombo high schools joined the protest. A Fairdale teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We were promised that by October we would have our own place to teach and learn, but nothing has been done so far. "We reject the containers at Silversands because the community is claiming the school to be in their area and do not want outsiders. Pupils are afraid to attend because they fear being robbed.

“The Representative Council of Learners had a meeting with the principal and requested him to set a meeting with the district director to hand over a memorandum.

"When handing over the memorandum, the director was very arrogant and that is why pupils locked the gate,” she said.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said it was committed to ensuring that the education facilities were delivered.

“We have gone to additional lengths to get Fairdale erected. The Silversands site for Fairdale High School is ready. However, community members in Silversands are holding up the process.

"They are demanding jobs at the new school site. We have asked that the councillors intervene and assist us,” she said.

Hammond said a meeting was scheduled with the sub-council chairperson early in November.

“The WCED have fulfilled its promises in terms of erecting a site and are ready to move. However, we cannot do so if it is being blocked by certain community members,” she said.

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union provincial secretary Jonovan Rustin called on the department to ensure that pupils had access to schooling.

