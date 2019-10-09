Cape Town – Angry Fairdale High School pupils took to the streets yesterday and embarked on a total shutdown of Mfuleni secondary schools.
They were protesting over the so-called "platoon" system.
Bardale, Mfuleni and Manzomthombo high schools joined the protest.
A Fairdale teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We were promised that by October we would have our own place to teach and learn, but nothing has been done so far.
"We reject the containers at Silversands because the community is claiming the school to be in their area and do not want outsiders. Pupils are afraid to attend because they fear being robbed.