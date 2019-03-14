More than 100 learners and their teachers from Kayamandi and Ikhay primary schools, Makupula Secondary and Kayamandi High School will take part in a clean-up initiative of the Krom River in Stellenbosch. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Pupils and teachers from Kayamandi and Ikhay primary schools, Makupula Secondary School and Kayamandi High School in Stellenbosch will take part in a clean-up of the Krom River in Stellenbosch. This is one of the first public initiatives of the Kayamandi River Partnership, a collaboration between the Stellenbosch University Water Institute and stakeholders such as the Stellenbosch River Collaborative, the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation, Stellenbosch Municipality’s Department of Community Development and Security, and Kayamandi Schools.

Previous attempts to address the pollution problems in the Krom and Plankenbrug rivers have been hampered by issues of sustainability and co-ordination, said Dr Leanne Seeliger, the project's leader.

“The aim is to develop a fund resourced by key stakeholders in water management in the area and to ensure water monitoring and water education,” she said.

The Plankenbrug River in Enkanini is one of the most polluted rivers in Stellenbosch.

“Initially, we will focus on the Krom as the initial site for awareness surveys and clean-ups, because the Plankenbrug River currently poses a health threat.”

The Kayamandi River Partnership hopes to rebuild civic responsibility through a shared understanding of ethics between the community and the municipality.

“One of the greatest challenges facing most townships is water management. Many residents were previously excluded from crucial decision-making during apartheid and continue to be.

"If the municipality and the community interrogate the principles at hand in water management, then best practice, rather than minimal compliance, could be achieved,” said Seeliger.

The high point of the week will be tomorrow, when learners will “adopt and beautify” a spot next to the Krom River and turn it into an area safe for children to play in.

The initiative takes place ahead of World Water Day on March 20 and National Water Week from March 18 to 24.

Cape Times