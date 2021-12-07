Puppies along with Pitbulls Bonnie and Clyde are desperately in need of a forever home

CAPE TOWN - Abandoned dogs have been pouring through the doors of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha in the lead up to the festive season, with the organisation desperately appealing for good Samaritans to adopt them. “The Festive Season is happy for most but for us it is the hardest time of the year,” said Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager of Mdzananda Animal Clinic.

Bonny and Clyde, two Pit Bull siblings, have been at the shelter for months. They are currently being cared for at the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. The clinic is an NPO veterinary clinic and not specifically a shelter. It has a very small shelter programme which can cater for 15 dogs. Currently they have 24 dogs and 10 puppies at the shelter along with many more dogs in foster care. "We’re already over capacity and we’ve had to start turning people away,” du Plessis added. The clinic reports that between November to February community members visit family out of town. Not having solutions for their pets, some people abandon them at the clinic.

“Rather with us than in the streets but since we do not have capacity to be a large shelter, it places extreme pressure on our staff, space and resources,” said du Plessis. Another challenge, Mdzananda general manager, Heidi May, says is that breed of many of the dogs at their shelter are not the kind people are looking to adopt. “There are many Africanis, brown, short haired dogs but not the cute and fluffy small breeds that get homes quickly. Just last week we had a rare case of a Boston Terrier puppy up for adoption.

"Within a few hours we had hundreds of phone calls, emails and social media messages of people wanting to adopt this puppy because of his breed. We wish we had that type of response for our other dogs as so many sit in our shelter with no homes," said May. Kim, a black, medium sized cross breed, was skin and bones and very scared when she arrived at the clinic. Today she is the pack leader but no one has come to adopt her. "Sadly, black-furred dogs are slow to be adopted," said du Plessis.

“They are special needs cases and that’s why no one wants them. Even though they come with some complications, they are the sweetest dogs and also deserve a home,” said du Plessis. About three years in age, both have cancerous growths that keep returning. “There is not much that can be done for the cancer, but they still have long lives ahead of them. Clyde runs on three legs due to an old hind leg injury and would be best as an only dog while Bonnie doesn’t mind other dogs." It costs the clinic around R1500 to care for an abandoned pet in its first month with them. This is just to cover their sterilisation, vaccinations, dewormers, flea and tick treatment and food and excludes all other costs such as staff, electricity and water.