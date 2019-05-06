Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Cape Town - Animal rescue organisation founder Cheryl-Lyn Potgieter broke down after attending to the stabbing of a dog found with its seven puppies still suckling on its lifeless body in Dunoon. Potgieter runs Cheryl-Lyn’s Rescue Organisation, formerly known as the Daisy Animal Rescue Trust.

She told how she had to remove seven puppies from their mother which had been stabbed, allegedly by drunk people.

“I got a call from a woman called Sylvia and she said they (people) were drunk and stabbed her dog to death. I went to get police for assistance and they took me out there and the puppies were still sucking from the mother’s cold body.”

Potgieter said they took the dog and the puppies to a vet, but they were all put down as they were very ill.

“They had distemper, which is like a death sentence to dogs. Maybe one in a million survives it.”

Distemper is a deadly contagious viral disease spread through the air, and by direct or indirect (through utensils, bedding etc) contact with an infected animal.

It attacks the respiratory, uro- genital, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

Dogs that are not vaccinated and come into contact with an infected animal have a high risk of contracting the disease.

Potgieter said it was a terrible thing to see and the dog owners’ children had witnessed the whole thing.

“It was devastating to see how the one-year-old puppy was shivering and clinging on to her dead mother and she held her so tight.

“I had to gently take her to the van and then put the mother in a black bag.

“When I saw the puppy that was clinging to her mom, it was too much. I try to keep it together, but when I got home I cracked. Then I got another call and had to pick myself up and be strong.”

She said the owner of the dog was distraught and vowed to lay a complaint with the police as she knew those behind the attack.

“I hope I get to be in court with this case. Sylvia knows them (the suspects) and when she went to confront them they were all protecting each other.”

Potgieter said she was the only person dealing with animal cruelty cases at the organisation.

“I was in law enforcement and there was a big demand for this, I had to leave for the dogs. We’re trying to get premises now. Currently all our dogs are in foster care.”

The SPCA indicated that they would be assisting in laying criminal charges of animal cruelty.

To find out more about Cheryl- Lyn’s Rescue Organisation contact 0827702667 or visit : www.dart.co.za

CAPE TIMES