Push for Ramaphosa to allow 'off-consumption' beer trade to resume

Cape Town – The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA), representing the Craft Brewers Association, Heineken and South African Breweries, has called for the resumption of the "off-consumption" beer trade to "save the industry".

This is a licence granted for the sale of liquor for consumption away from the premises where it is sold, which includes liquor stores, distribution centres and wholesale entities as well as online platforms, which will limit travel.

Championing their cause under #SaveBeer, BASA is deeply concerned about the number of retrenchments resulting from restrictions on the alcohol trade. It has also pointed out that crime is on the rise, with increasing reports of liquor stores being looted.

The sale of alcohol has been forbidden during the lockdown, which was extended for two weeks on Thursday, as the government tries to contain the spread of Covid-19, with a warning of heavy fines and jail for those who disregard the law.

Whether they are likely to succeed is doubtful as the decrease in serious crimes over the lockdown period has been attributed to the sale of alcohol being prohibited. Also, trauma units, which are usually burdened with alcohol-related cases, especially on weekends, have been free to focus on Covid-19 cases