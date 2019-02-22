A union representing the teacher is attempting to "broker peace" between the teacher and the girl over the incident that took place on February 6. Image: Screengrab

Cape Town – The Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher caught on video slapping a pupil in a classroom is scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday over the incident – the same day her disciplinary hearing is set to take place at the school. A union representing the teacher is attempting to "broker peace" between the teacher and the pupil over the incident that took place on February 6.

The Chamber of Legal Students, which represents the pupil, has lodged a complaint with the Equality Court against the teacher as well as the San Souci school governing body for the alleged violation of her rights to equality and freedom from harassment.

The Chamber of Legal Students said their actions following the "verbal abuse and assault" of the teenager have been "appalling".

Chris Klopper, chief executive of the SA Teachers Union (SAOU), who is providing the teacher with legal support, told TimesLive the teacher was also scheduled to appear before a disciplinary hearing at the school on the same day.

"What we would like to see from this process is that the personalities get together and have a discussion," said Klopper.

San Souci will decide on the girl’s fate early next week after her suspension was upheld at a disciplinary hearing.

"I think their lives have been put on hold. They have reached an impasse. It is very important for both of them to start moving on again. It is not a question of enforcing one's rights at all costs," said Klopper.

"In education, the soft balance approach is always the best because, ultimately, you are dealing with people's lives and futures. That is why you do not always deal with these in a legalistic manner. There are other options."

Klopper said the union would ask the school governing body to reschedule the hearing for a second time because the next date clashes with the court hearing.

The Chamber of Legal Students will be approaching Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to request an independent and impartial investigation into the incident as well as the response to it by the school and the provincial education department.

It said in a statement on Friday: "The learner, who was verbally abused and assaulted on the 6th of February by her Afrikaans teacher, Mrs Clarisa Venter, in class as seen in a video that has since gone viral has lodged a complaint with the Equality Court against her teacher as well as San Souci Girls’ High Governing Body for the violation of her rights to equality and freedom from harassment.

"While this incident has been portrayed as an altercation between Mrs Venter and the learner, this is far from the truth. What is clear from the video is the abuse of power and the bullying of a learner who is not in a position to defend herself…

"The teacher failed to implement her professional training and as a result compromised the entire teaching profession by getting into a brawl with her own student turning a classroom into a violent environment that students can no longer feel safe and comfortable in.

"At no stage did the learner swear at the teacher or act aggressively. The only aggressor in this situation was Mrs Venter and all evidence points to that.

"The actions of Sans Souci and the Western Cape Department of Education subsequent to the assault of the learner have been appalling. A society founded at its foundation on democracy, freedom and dignity should not have to tolerate punishment as archaic and barbaric as a physical attack.

"From the onset, it was evident that the school governing body, represented by its disciplinary committee, acted with blatant disregard for due process and thereby subjected the learner to secondary harassment…

"Despite the attorneys’ repeated requests for documentation, they still have not received enough documentation to properly prepare for the disciplinary hearing. This is not only in contravention of the school’s own Code of Conduct and the Schools Act but also the Constitution.

"This is one of the reasons why the learner’s legal team requested a postponement sine die at the disciplinary hearing that was scheduled for last night as well as the upliftment of the postponement of the learner.

"Meanwhile the learner remains suspended without psychological or sufficient academic support by the school in violation of the Schools Act and regulations which stipulate that a suspension can be no longer than 5 school days.

"The learner has now been suspended for 14 days with the Western Cape Education Department’s approval.

“In so far as academic support for the illegally suspended learner’s is concerned, it was only upon the legal team’s intervention, that the school provided the learner with three vague and hard to understand assignments on the 13th of February and some few more on Thursday morning.

“More disturbing, following the date of the hearing of the learner, information that only the school was privy to, has inexplicably found its way into the public domain including personal information of the learner and unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing by the learner.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told News24 in terms of the regulations, if disciplinary proceedings are not conducted within seven schools days after the suspension of the pupil, the governing body must obtain approval for the continuation of the suspension.

"The total period of suspension of a learner from a school shall not be longer than 21 school days. In this case, the school applied for a continuation of the suspension and this was approved," she confirmed.

