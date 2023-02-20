Push to vaccinate children against measles

Cape Town - As the measles continue to infect people in the country, Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo encouraged parents to visit their local clinics and vaccinate their children for free. The department launched its measles vaccination campaign in Kleinvlei, Kuils River, on February 6, which will run until March 31.

The message was clear :“Your child’s health is in your hands. Vaccinate against measles." So far the number of measles vaccines that have been administered are: Cape Metro with 25 034

City of Cape Town with 18 059

Cape Winelands with 27 087

Central Karoo with 2 269

Garden Route with 17 173

Overberg with 8 707

West Coast with 15 856 The Western Cape’s aim is to have 95% of children under the age of 15 immunised against measles.

“To be protected against measles, it is important for parents to take up the offer to vaccinate their children. “The more children under the age of 15 are vaccinated against measles, the less the risks of both short- and long-term potential complications. “I encourage all parents to learn more about measles and to vaccinate their children as soon as possible. The vaccines are free at our facilities, and they will ensure our children are healthy and thriving,” said Mbombo.