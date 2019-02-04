150 schoolchildren at Lofentse Girls High School in Gauteng and 200 at Worcester Secondary School in the Western Cape received new Qhubeka bicycles that will help them to get to and from school more easily.

Cape Town – Having raised more funds than they targeted, Qhubeka Bicycles have donated nearly 400 bicycles to schoolchildren to help them get to and from school more easily. Qhubeka said it was excited to get the year off to a successful start after a big bicycle distribution at the end of January.

About 200 pupils at Worcester Secondary School in the Western Cape and 150 children at Lofentse Girls High School in Gauteng received Qhubeka bicycles.

Also in Gauteng, 43 members of the Soweto Community Policing Forum received bicycles to help them with patrols in their neighbourhoods.

The children who received bicycles were part of Qhubeka’s learn-to-earn programmes. They received the bicycles in return for committing to improving their school attendance and academic results.

Qhubeka executive director Tsatsi Phaweni said they would now be able to transport their school books more easily.

“It’s wonderful to be able to distribute 350 bicycles so early in the school year, which ensures pupils will have the benefit of being able to carry their school books more easily.

“We are grateful to our partners for funding these bicycles. All of the donors and sponsors responsible for funding the bicycles have been involved with us over the long term, and they share our belief that bicycles change lives.

"Our partnerships have also demonstrated the value of public-private partnerships. Together, we can make a sustainable impact,” Phaweni said.

The bicycles for Worcester Secondary School pupils were funded by Team Dimension Data and its supporters through the 2018 Bicycles Change Lives campaign.

The Lofentse Girls High bicycles were funded by the City of Johannesburg and Deloitte (75 bicycles each), and the Soweto CPF bicycles were funded by Volkswagen South Africa.

Qhubeka Bicycles are produced by Real Bicycle, Qhubeka’s design and manufacturing subsidiary.

