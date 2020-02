Quack vet in Mitchells Plain blamed for pitbull cruelty









Senior NSPCA inspector Mark Levendal with Cooper and Hermanus resident Sune Human, who adopted the dog after its traumatic ordeal. Picture: Supplied / SPCA Cape Town – Two Mitchells Plain teens who admitted to cutting off the ears of a 1-year-old pitbull named Cooper have recanted their statements and blamed a local man who allegedly masquerades as a vet. The Animal Welfare Society of SA said they would be following up on the claims, as fake vets were a real issue. The teens admitted earlier this month to cutting Cooper's ears and cruelly sewing them with fishing line. The dog was seized from them by the organisation and recently adopted by a loving family in Hermanus. The organisation’s spokesperson, Allan Perrins, said the two led inspectors to the home of a third suspect who they now claim performed the botched surgery on Cooper.

“According to the pair, the alleged real culprit, an adult male also from the Mitchells Plain area, is a well-known quack who offers a wide range of veterinary services.

“The fact that they now claim innocence by no means implies that they are off the hook and we will be adding new charges to the docket including the commissioning of the mutilation of Cooper, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.”

Perrins added that all the offences were serious and spoke to the devious and evil nature of the cruel pair.

He said fake vets were an issue and were found operating frequently.

“If you recall, last year we raised this issue of illegal vets and urged people not to use them as they have no proper training.

"We are also not sure where they are getting their equipment and medicines, but I am almost certain it is not obtained legally.”

Perrins said fake vets offered all kinds of services and members of the public should stay away from them as they could cause their pets harm or even death.

Meanwhile Cooper, who spent almost a month at the AWS SA, has made a full recovery and is adapting well to his new life.

“Since then his doting new owner has been in touch and sent us several photographs of a contented and very happy Cooper who will for the first time today get to enjoy a walk on the beach,” Perrins said.

