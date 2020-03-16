Quarantined Wuhan repatriates 'being treated well' at Ranch Resort in Limpopo

Cape Town – One of the more than 100 SA-Wuhan repatriates said they are being treated well at the Ranch Resort in Limpopo. The group is currently undergoing a series of tests as they remain under quarantine and will only see their families after 21 days. “The team has been superb. They are professional and compassionate. Each staff member is doing all they can to make our stay as comfortable as possible,” the person said. The resort’s general manager, Paul Shearer, said they would not be operating as usual for the next 21 days. “Some of our hotel staff have agreed to continue working during the quarantine period and we applaud their decision to stay and help.”

He added that staff who have chosen not to work will not be affected in terms of their remuneration.

Our recently repatriated fellow citizens are doing well in quarantine at The Ranch in Polokwane #COVIDー19 We appreciate the efforts of everyone involved #TogetherWeCanFightThis pic.twitter.com/3MvdrhdG9W — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 15, 2020

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever urged residents to remain calm as the province reported five more cases yesterday.

The latest cases include a 14-year-old who travelled to the United States and Dubai. “Positive tests from both private and public laboratories confirmed the results between March 13 and 14, and have been provided to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases as required.

“All patients (four males and four females, varying ages) presented with flu-like symptoms with recent international travel history to various parts in Europe and the US.

“Six of the patients presented to private facilities and one to a public hospital,” Van der Heever said.

He added that six of the patients were self-isolating at home, while an elderly patient was admitted to a private hospital’s isolation ward.

“All 10 confirmed cases are being monitored and followed up on by our health teams for 14 days.

“This includes regular testing every second or third day. Patients will be declared virus-free if they test negative after two consecutive tests.

“The department will not release any personal information about the patients, as this is against the law, and we ask the public to respect their privacy while they recover. Their care is of utmost importance.

"It is important that we stay calm and follow the direction of the NICD, regarding testing and, if necessary, isolation.”

