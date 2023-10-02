Queen of the Seas, Gillian Hector, laid to rest

‘Queen of the Seas’, executive officer Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, was laid to rest during an emotional funeral ceremony held in Fish Hoek on Saturday. Hector, coxswain Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and coxswain under training Warrant Officer class one Mokwapa Mojela died during a vertical transfer (VERTREP) exercise on September 20.

The activity involves a helicopter where members practise hoisting personnel or cargo from the deck of the submarine and vice versa. The exercise was done as they were en route to the Table Bay harbour where the Mini Navy Festival was to be held at the V&A Waterfront. Hector’s training officer, Gert van Staden, said being a cadet, “they worked harder than most school pupils”.

“They volunteered their time to come here and it’s stuff that they go through that normal school kids don’t go through. It is a very big accomplishment when they do succeed,” said Van Staden. Van Staden said he would remember Hector as endearingly as many others would, and this included her laughter. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, said: “She never complained, she did what was expected of anyone, yet she always did it better.

“She never became arrogant despite her many achievements. “This is what made people respect her more. There is no doubt that she would be the first female submariner officer commanding.” Those injured in the incident include Officer Commanding, Commander Charles Nkolo Phokane; Weapons Officer, Lieutenant Melinyani Gobinca; Warrant Officer in Charge Submarine Escape Training Simulator, Warrant Officer First Class Brendan Daly (the safety swimmer from the helicopter who jumped into the water as a surface swimmer to assist); the Head of Section Electrical Department, Warrant Officer Second Class Ayanda Mahlobo; and the Head of Department Detection, Warrant Officer Second Class Charles Kriel.

Lobese said: “In my experience, having met Cdr Phokane and Lt Cdr Hector, you would always think they were brother and sister, because they were always walking together. (I was) not surprised to hear that when Commander Phokane saw his friend and colleague being swept overboard by the first wave, he did not hesitate to jump into the water in order to save her and the other members. He did this without thinking about his own safety but rather the safety of his shipmates. This is in line with our Code of Conduct which says: ‘I will carry out my mission with courage and assist my comrades-in-arms, even at the risk of my own life’.