Queer ‘artivists’ defy requests to vacate lavish Camps Bay Airbnb residence

Cape Town - The group of queer “artivists” who took occupation in an Airbnb mansion in Camps Bay on Monday have not left the premises after the property management group, Turnkey365, asked that they leave by 5pm on Thursday to make way for new guests who are set to arrive on Friday.

Under the banner #WeSeeYou, the artivists are a group of queer radical activists who are fighting what they said are “global elites in a corrupt and broken system of inequality”.

The group did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday as they were locked in meetings throughout the day.

Turnkey365 released a statement urging the group to vacate by 5pm on Thursday.

“The guise under which the guests secured the booking has not only been dishonest, but their ‘indefinite’ occupancy and refusal to allow staff on to the property has led to many staff being unable to perform their duties, resulting in a further compromise on their livelihoods and ability to support their families.