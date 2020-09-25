Queer ‘artivists’ defy requests to vacate lavish Camps Bay Airbnb residence
Cape Town - The group of queer “artivists” who took occupation in an Airbnb mansion in Camps Bay on Monday have not left the premises after the property management group, Turnkey365, asked that they leave by 5pm on Thursday to make way for new guests who are set to arrive on Friday.
Under the banner #WeSeeYou, the artivists are a group of queer radical activists who are fighting what they said are “global elites in a corrupt and broken system of inequality”.
The group did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday as they were locked in meetings throughout the day.
Turnkey365 released a statement urging the group to vacate by 5pm on Thursday.
“The guise under which the guests secured the booking has not only been dishonest, but their ‘indefinite’ occupancy and refusal to allow staff on to the property has led to many staff being unable to perform their duties, resulting in a further compromise on their livelihoods and ability to support their families.
“Our staff and their families have already suffered enough during these extraneous circumstances and whilst we understand and respect the group’s cause and belief, we are not in the position to negotiate or facilitate their stay longer than already communicated contractually without seeing severe impact on our employees, which are as vulnerable as the group behind #WeSeeYou.”
A post by #WeSeeYou Facebook page, read: “We are a wild care collective of queer Africans taking residence in a mansion that wasn’t meant for us. We will put it to better use. We are making the house a home of change and justice and we invite vulnerable black and coloured people to join us.”
Cape Times