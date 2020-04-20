Quick response sends school robbers fleeing as over 60 targeted in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A teacher, along with parents and members of the Robertson community, thwarted criminals who broke in and attempted to steal computers at Masakheke Combined School last week. A teacher at the school, Thando Dyamara, said one of the pupils lived near the school and came to his house to notify him that the school was being broken into. “I immediately called the police and called one of the SGB members who lives nearby, and we went to the school with other community members. "We checked the perimeters and saw that the fence was cut - since that fence is small and weak, it’s easy for anyone to break it.” Dyamara said they saw windows were shattered and the principal’s office had been broken into.

“They also broke windows at the staffroom and they tried to get into the computer laboratory, but the sound they made when breaking the net-like burglar bars alerted the surrounding houses and that’s when they got away.

“If we didn’t go, they’d have broken into the computer laboratory and stolen all the computers. Even in the staffroom, they would have taken computers that have valuable information.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police were investigating.

“Entrance was gained through an office window which was forced open. Nothing was stolen. Investigations continue. Anyone with any information about this incident is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Sergeant X Fulani, on 0236268349 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Casey said there had been 63 incidents of burglary and vandalism since schools closed on March 20.

“The majority have been in Metro Central District, followed by the Eden and Central Karoo District. Items stolen include electricity cables, computer equipment, fencing, security gates, and school garden tools.

“Costs of damages are still to be determined. Given the fact that we are unable to replace certain items during the lockdown, this will affect operations at schools in some instances, especially where administrative equipment has been damaged or stolen.”

Casey said the department noted and appreciated community members who were reporting suspicious behaviour in and around schools.

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in the province said they were disturbed at the high number of schools being vandalised and said thugs were abusing the events of the lockdown to collapse schools through criminal acts.

“The criminal activities in our schools should be treated as treason and our government must take more control of our resources. Those in government colluding with these criminals must be arrested.

“We are aware that in some communities there are individuals who collude with criminals to attain quick wealth,” Cosas said.

Nationally, 424 schools have been vandalised.

Cape Times