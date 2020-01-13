After finishing their lunch at the harbour, TS Woltemade commanding officer Lieutenant-Commander Paul Jacobs and Midshipman Mikayla Pillay spotted flames and smoke billowing out of a small craft, which was out of the water on a trailer parked next to a building.
The TS Woltemade, based in Lakeside, is one of several Sea Cadet units throughout South Africa that provides nautical and maritime training to teenagers between 13 and 18 years old.
The pair’s Sea Cadet and firefighting training kicked in as they took charge of the situation.
Jacobs and Pillay enlisted volunteers to help them and manoeuvred the burning boat away from the building, reducing any possible risk to people and surrounding infrastructure.