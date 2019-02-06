Photo: Daniel Saaiman/Facebook

Cape Town – The Quinet siblings took the honours in the men's and the women’s races respectively at the inaugural Torpedo SwimRun Val de Vie. The event took place on Sunday, with Nick finishing the 10km course in a time of 44:20 minutes, negotiating six swims and six run segments across the length and breadth of the well-known Franschhoek lifestyle estate.

Alexandra finished in a time of 55:03, finishing sixth overall.

Nick, who most recently won the Torpedo SwimRun Cape in November with race partner Jamie Riddle, said: “The shorter and flat course meant faster racing, elevated lactate and marginal room for errors.

"The rain held off just long enough for the finish of the race and the flowing single track, serene dams, bridge jumping and polo field running was such a pleasure to navigate.”

Alexandra said: “The experience was completely different to that of the Cape. The shorter distance encouraged faster and more skilled racing.

"The dams were warm and the cooler weather so nice for the longer running segments. I raced hard and luckily it played into my favour. I really enjoyed the route and the differing running terrain.”

Experienced triathlete and Ironman champ Matt Trautman said the Torpedo SwimRun was his first attempt at the discipline and “loved it”.

Two visually impaired athletes, Cindy Jacobsz and Cornelia Liebenberg, did not shy away from the challenge and completed the race with their guides, Petro Neethling and Celia Pienaar.

No stranger to competitive sport, Jacobsz enjoyed the challenge of the Val de Vie course.

“My guide Petro was superb. She sounded like a tour guide: 'branches on the left'; 'loose rock right'; 'donga ahead'.

"The single-track terrain was not too bad for a visually impaired athlete. I would love to do this race again and inspire more visually impaired athletes to try swimrun, not necessarily for a competitive time but for the fun of it, and to be outside in the beautiful nature.”

