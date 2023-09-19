R1 000 for farmworker in near death dog attack

A Somerset East farmworker in the Eastern Cape had a narrow escape when she was attacked by the farm owner’s Bull Terriers while watering grass in the garden at the weekend.

Willem Nel’s R1000 offer to farmworker Maybel ‘Miesie’ Tiervlei to seek medical attention following the attack has left farmworker rights groups fuming and calling on the employer to take responsibility for the incident. It is believed this was the second time the 56 year old was bitten by the dogs. She sustained open wounds on her leg and bruises on her body from the incident at the weekend.

Speaking to the Cape Times on Monday, Farmworkers Dialogue Movement chairperson, Vuyisile Sikani accused Nel of saying to workers that they “should not open the gate if they did not want to be bitten by his dogs". “The victim works in the garden of the farm owner. She said she was told by the farmer to water the grass in the garden when she was attacked. “The farmer was not at home, he was in Cape Town. She said this was the second time she had been bitten by one of his dogs. This incident hurt us as an organisation.

“We know how farmworkers are treated in their workplaces and how their lives are not regarded as human beings. “We have asked the question about how the farmer would instruct her to go into the garden when he knew she may be in danger. We are angry because the owner is aware of the dangers as she was bitten before,” he said. Nel said he sent Tiervlei R1 000 after he was informed about the incident.

“I assisted so she would be able to get medical assistance. I am in Cape Town and I am going to do anything I possibly can for her. “The dogs are guard dogs. We do have an understanding that if I’m not there she should not go to the garden, and when she feeds the dogs she should push the food underneath the gate. “I would not have said to water the grass on Saturday because she was off.

My father was killed in a farm attack and the dogs look after us.. they are our protection. “There is a dog sign outside the gate that says ‘beware of the dog’. No one goes in the garden when I am not there. Miesie has worked for me for a long time. Her husband used to work for me. When he passed away I told her she can come work for me so I can look after her,“ he said. But Tiervlei’s daughter, Ntombizikhona Tiervlei, fears for her mother’s safety and wants her off the farm.

She described her as being in a “very bad condition”. “I am hurt. All I want is for a case to be opened against my mother’s boss. I also don’t want my mom to work there anymore. I am scared she may lose her life. The doctor has advised us to open a case with the police,” she said. President of the Black Association of the Wine and Spirit Industry (Bawsi) Nosey Pieterse said the incident should be treated seriously.

“This is not the first time a farm worker has been bitten by a farmer’s dogs. It is in the news everyday. The dog owners should be held accountable for these attacks and they should face criminal charges. These incidents should also be treated seriously by the courts,” he said. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said owners of dangerous animals, including dogs, were warned to take care of their animals. “In incidents where owners of animals are seen to be negligent or failed to take precautionary measures, and subsequently their animals get to injure a person, such individuals could face criminal charges,” he said.