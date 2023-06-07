R1 million reward still on offer for breakthrough in City employee murder

Cape Town – With A R1 million reward still on offer for information relating to the murder of City of Cape Town employee Wendy Kloppers, the City has implored those who know anything to come forward. Kloppers, from Kuils River, was shot and killed in a case of mistaken identity on February 16, while sitting in her car with a colleague at a construction site in Delft.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, leaving her dead and her colleague wounded. The City originally offered a R100 000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible, which was then increased to R1 million. City safety and security mayco member JP Smith on Wednesday said the reward was still unclaimed.

He said the City could guarantee anonymity for those who stepped forward with information. “Anyone with information can approach the City’s representatives confidentially discreet meetings will be set up and complete ‘confidentiality agreements’ entered into. “Our own internal investigation resources will advise the informant of the best way forward, with no obligation.

“We can pledge complete discretion and assure any person that may hold information, that we will treat this with the utmost respect. “Already with over 70 ex-SAPS members from various specialised departments, including Hostage Negotiations, Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Forensics and more. We are well capacitated to handle such confidential information directly and can stake our reputation on this.” Any person with information can call the Public Emergency Call Centre on 021 480 7700 and ask the operator for an official to contact them to discuss the matter.