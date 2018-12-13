File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A R10 000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects behind the vandalising of graves in the Wellington Jewish cemetery. The Cape SA Board of Jewish Deputies said 39 out of the 50 graves in the cemetery were Jewish and all were targeted. The Drakenstein Local Municipality will be erecting a boundary wall at the cemetery after the attack.

Director of the board Stuart Diamond said the tombstones were damaged.

“Under our constitution, South Africa belongs to all who live in it, who are to be treated with dignity and an acceptance of difference - the same dignity and acceptance should be extended to all who have died in it,” he said.

He said the Cape Jewish community was appalled by the violence.

“We ask that the Drakenstein Local Municipality, businesses and charitable organisations join us in embracing our anti-bias campaign called No Place For Hate.

"Let us make the Western Cape no place for hate for all who live and die in it.”

Drakenstein Municipality executive director for community services Gerald Esau said the municipality condemned the acts of vandalism at the cemeteries.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of malicious damage to property was opened and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 322111.