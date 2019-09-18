Sergeant Donovan Prins, 34 Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Anti-Gang Unit is offering a R10 000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the murder of Sergeant Donovan Prins in Lavender Hill. Prins, 34, a member of the Crime Prevention Unit at Steenberg police station, was on patrol in Fawley Court on June 24, where the Mongrels and Corner Boys gangs had been involved in a shootout.

Prins, who joined the SAPS as an 18-year-old, was shot dead after pursuing two suspects with a colleague.

Driving the police van at the time, Prins was shot at close range and his partner rushed him to Melomed Hospital in Tokai, where he later died.

"Any person with information that can lead us to the suspects is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Patrick Learner, on 021 843 1900 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with their anonymous tip-off," police said on Wednesday.

"A reward of R 100 000 is offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects."

His wife, Shaldene Prins, also a police officer, who worked at the same station, heard on the station’s radio that her husband had been shot, the Cape Argus reported.

“After the shooting another officer shouted for help. “It was a horrific moment for me. I did not know what to do, however, he was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“His partner, a constable, escaped the attack unharmed,” she said.

Donovan was the only son of Richard and Rachel Prins, who also have two daughters, Natasha Davids and Carmen Prins.

