The family of a police officer shot dead in Khayelitsha last night want the Hawks to leave no stone unturned and bring the perpetrators to book.

Ncedo Katoyi, 39, and a colleague, only known as Mangxola, came under fire while responding to an assault complaint in the Site C area.

Katoyi was shot dead by six suspects who took his service pistol and fled.

Department of Community Safety MEC Dan Plato said a reward of R100 000 will be given for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of Katoyi’s killers.

Katoyi’s cousin Ntembeko Damane said he had been told that Mangxola then chased and shot at the suspects.

He said the suspects returned fire but he was not hit. Mangxola got assistance from a woman in Solomon Tshuku Drive who drove him to Khayelitsha police station.

Spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the Hawks were following leads and the Katoyi family were receiving trauma counselling.

Katoyi’s sister in-law, Nomzamo Mangaliso, said the family heard about the news at about 1am yesterday and went to the scene.

Mangaliso said Katoyi’s wife, Ntombothando Katoyi, was too distraught after hearing the news and had to be hospitalised. She said his 16-year-old daughter Buhle Katoyi was also distraught.

She said Katoyi’s youngest son, 1-year-old Ovayo Katoyi, does not know what has happened and keeps calling for his father.

Provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said it was “disheartening when police officials assisting community members become targets themselves”.

“Police are there to protect and make communities safer. We are doing our best to get to the perpetrators of this heinous act,” Jula said.

Although “no reward will bring back the fallen officers to their loved ones”, Plato hoped someone with credible information “will do the right thing and assist the police and law enforcement authorities”.

“It is important to remember that police killings, however unrelated, remain the vicious acts of individuals who do not represent the sentiment of the broader community.

“Only a select few in our society are responsible for these crimes. Those responsible are someone’s child, someone’s sibling or someone’s neighbour – these are the people that need to break their silence and assist the police,” said Plato.

Police said a visit by Minister of Police Bheki Cele today following the incident was cancelled. He will be visiting at a later stage.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10 111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.