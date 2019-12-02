A total of four complete train sets, 18 carriages in total, were destroyed, amounting to R61 million in damages. Overhead electrical damage to platforms amounts to R150 000.
According to Prasa, investigations and intelligence have pointed to orchestrated sabotage within the Western Cape rail network, causing millions of rand in damage since the start of the sporadic spate of fires in 2015.
“This type of sabotage robs commuters of a reliable, safe and convenient rail service and compromises Metrorail’s ability to prepare and support Prasa’s modernisation process.
“The latest loss of capacity will exacerbate overcrowding and passenger discomfort,” Prasa Group chief executive Dr Nkosinathi Sishi said.