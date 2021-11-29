R100 ‘bribe’ lands reckless City taxi driver behind bars

CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver thought R100 would prevent him from being slapped with a traffic fine when he allegedly attempted to bribe a traffic officer after disregarding a red traffic light on Jakes Gerwel Drive. Instead it landed him behind bars when the officer arrested him for bribery on Thursday.

“The driver asked the officer if there was a way to prevent receiving a fine. When the offer was declined, the taxi driver opened the passenger door of the patrol vehicle and threw two R50 notes on the front passenger seat. The driver walked back to his taxi and the officer arrested him for bribery,” said safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith. City Traffic Service officers arrested 46 suspects, including 23 for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 11 for reckless driving. They also impounded 116 vehicles, 169 cellphones and issued 77 562 fines for other offences. “The silly season is gaining momentum and our officers will be out ensuring that wilful negligence and disregard for the law does not lead to the unnecessary loss of life. I call on our communities and road users to do their part to make this a festive season with as few incidents as possible,” said Smith.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn residents’ chips were down when members of the Gang and Drug Task Team followed up on information which led them to a house in Princess Alice Street. “While searching the premises, officers discovered 69 packets of dagga, two scales, empty plastic packets and an undisclosed amount of unmarked casino chips. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for possession of dagga. The chips, which require a licence to produce, were booked in as part of the docket for further investigation,” said Smith. He said officers had a busy weekend, confiscating several firearms along with a large amount of drugs.