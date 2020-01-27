Made possible by the City’s Safety and Security Directorate, 21 bicycles and helmets, 110 whistles, 20 spotlights, 20 flashlights, 13 traffic cones and more were handed over to the neighbourhood watch last week.
Ward 90 councillor Lulekwa Jali said there were 85 members in the neighbourhood watch and more were expected to join.
“Most of the members are unemployed and do not have cars. The bicycles are going to be of great help in swift response as we have a high number of crimes in our area.
"Every day we wake up to news of someone who has been robbed or killed,” she said.