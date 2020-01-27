R100K safety quipment boost from City for Khayelitsha's fight against crime









Members of the Sisonke Neighbourhood Watch in Khayelitsha with their bicycles and other equipment handed over by the Safety and Security Directorate. Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – Safety equipment worth about R100 000 was recently handed over to the Sisonke Neighbourhood Watch in Ward 90, Khayelitsha, in efforts to strengthen community involvement to eradicate crime. Made possible by the City’s Safety and Security Directorate, 21 bicycles and helmets, 110 whistles, 20 spotlights, 20 flashlights, 13 traffic cones and more were handed over to the neighbourhood watch last week. Ward 90 councillor Lulekwa Jali said there were 85 members in the neighbourhood watch and more were expected to join. “Most of the members are unemployed and do not have cars. The bicycles are going to be of great help in swift response as we have a high number of crimes in our area. "Every day we wake up to news of someone who has been robbed or killed,” she said.

Jali said the Ward 90 community had pledged to ensure that all shebeens and taverns in the area were closed by 10pm.

Neighbourhood watch chairperson Cecilia Jack said the proper equipment would enable members to actively contribute to crime prevention.

“We are happy because we were struggling to patrol as we did not have the necessary equipment.

“Now we even have bicycles, which will make it easy to chase perpetrators,” she said.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said it was everyone’s responsibility to keep communities safe.

“The Neighbourhood Watch programme is certainly growing and I would like to thank all members who sacrifice their time in keeping communities safe.

“The City’s enforcement agencies will continue to support and assist. It’s everyone’s responsibility to take a keen interest in the safety of their family and community, and by doing so, set a positive example for others to follow.

“A custom-made operational vest for neighbourhood watches was designed last year, and we will be issuing the first of these soon. This equipment will bolster the capacity of the neighbourhood watch to assist communities.

“Members have a vested interest to keep their community safe, but also to act as ambassadors for the City, and are an example of responsible citizenship,” Smith said.

Cape Times