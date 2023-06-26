R12.8mill cocaine discovered in container due to transport fruit from SA to UAE

Cape Town - Police say they are trying to establish the origin and destination of a consignment of cocaine discovered in a cargo container at the port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape. Authorities discovered 32 blocks of cocaine worth an estimated R12.8 million in a container last week.

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the discovery was made by Border Police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port in the Eastern Cape. “The drugs were found stashed in an empty cargo container earlier this week. The container was due to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin and destination of the drugs.

“Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to conduct high-density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa. Since its inception in May 2023, 1 686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in South Africa,” she said. Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is expected to engage residents of Randfontein in the West Rand in Gauteng whose lives are affected by the high prevalence of alcohol and drug abuse on Monday. The engagement will serve as a commemoration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by highlighting socio-economic problems associated with substance abuse.