The City of Cape Town's health department reopened the Ikhwezi Community Day Centre on Thursday after seven months spent on restorations, necessitated by an arson attack in May. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town – The City’s Health Department yesterday reopened the Ikhwezi Community Day Centre in Strand seven months after an arson attack. “We are proud to once again be able to offer residents a health service at this facility. Services are fully integrated and electronic appointments for all services will commence within a couple of weeks,” said Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

He said it cost R8.1million to fix the facility, of which insurance paid R4.9m following the attack last May.

“The rest of the budget had to come from other deserving capital projects which had to be placed on hold. The medicines and vaccines stored in the pharmacy alone were worth R1m, but the cost of this irrational act goes well beyond the budget that was spent.”

This year, other than painting the facility, the plan for Ikhwezi was to extend the reception area, the staff room and add extra toilets for clients and staff. But that would no longer happen, said Badroodien.