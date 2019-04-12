African News Agency (ANA)

Community Chest has launched an Election Bursary Competition worth R200 000 giving pupils an opportunity to voice their views about the coming elections and the pressing issues they would like to see addressed. Given that the 15-18 age group is not yet eligible to vote, pupils with strong views on leadership, current affairs and social justice issues are encouraged to enter the writing contest and have their say.

The prizes up for grabs are bursaries totalling R200 000, with the first prize R100 000, the second prize R60 000 and third R40 000.

Community Chest chief executive officer Lorenzo Davids said education was a key forcus area as it was critical to the future of the country.

“It is the gateway to providing the means for an individual, families and communities to fulfil their human potential and practise active citizenship. We believe everyone deserves the chance to be the best version of themselves they can possibly be and nothing should stand in their way.

“For each young person to become an active citizen and fully participate in all that our country has to offer, education is imperative.

“Life-long learning is key to developing our full potential and we would love to facilitate the journey at the tertiary stage for three young pupils with leadership skills,” said Davids.

Pupils must make written submissions, followed by video presentations, that will be driven via social media platforms to ensure interaction and wider public engagement.

As part of the contest’s essay task, entrants are asked to critically examine the country’s current political landscape in terms of leadership, social justice and current affairs, and suggest the reasons behind the challenges the country faces.

The closing date is April 30 and the winners will be announced following the election results.

For more information, visit the Community Chest website at www.comchest.org.za

CAPE TIMES