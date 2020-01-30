The magistrate also declared the suspect, who pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty, unfit to own or be in charge of any animal again.
SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “Our investigation into this matter began on May 17, 2019 when we received a complaint about seven starved and chained dogs on a property in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.”
Responding to the call the next day, Inspector Jeffery Mfini found five adult dogs and two puppies on the property.
“All the dogs were severely underweight - evidently starved and chained. In addition to this, (the perpetrator) denied the SPCA’s offer of free veterinary treatment for his animals because this would have included sterilisation, something he would not agree to because he wanted his animals to breed.