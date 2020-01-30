R24K Mitchells Plain animal cruelty fine a victory for SPCA









One of the malnourished dogs found at a Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, property. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA recently secured a victory for animal rights in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, when a resident was found guilty of animal cruelty and handed a fine of R24 000 or 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years. The magistrate also declared the suspect, who pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty, unfit to own or be in charge of any animal again. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “Our investigation into this matter began on May 17, 2019 when we received a complaint about seven starved and chained dogs on a property in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.” Responding to the call the next day, Inspector Jeffery Mfini found five adult dogs and two puppies on the property. “All the dogs were severely underweight - evidently starved and chained. In addition to this, (the perpetrator) denied the SPCA’s offer of free veterinary treatment for his animals because this would have included sterilisation, something he would not agree to because he wanted his animals to breed.

“All attempts to rehabilitate (the perpetrator) failed and when three consecutive warnings requiring the unchaining of the dogs, the provision of sufficient food and the provision of veterinary treatment went unheeded, Inspector Mfini had no alternative other than to make an application to remove the animals under a warrant,” Abraham said.

After the warrant was obtained, four dogs and one puppy were brought to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. A case of animal cruelty was then opened and following several court appearances, the suspect pleaded guilty.

“It is important that people abusing animals must know that we will come for them. We will ensure that they are prosecuted and receive the harshest sentence possible,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspectorate manager Jaco Pieterse.

The organisation thanked the public prosecutor who acted on behalf of the State and who called for the harshest possible sentence.

The public is urged to report animal cruelty by anonymously contacting the SPCA at 021 700 4158/9 or via email: [email protected]

Cape Times