A Mitchells Plain man was convicted on charges of animal cruelty recently for keeping his dog enclosed in a tiny, filthy makeshift structure, tied up with short nylon rope. The dog was found to be severely emaciated and had to be euthanised. Photo: Supplied / NSPCA

Cape Town – A Mitchells Plain man must pay R3 000 or spend 30 days behind bars after he was convicted on charges of animal cruelty. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that while no sentence can truly ever be good enough for animal cruelty, they accepted the outcome of the case against James Adams in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

According to the animal welfare organisation, a report alleging that animals in Tafelsig were sick, not being fed and their owner was not caring for them was made to the SPCA in January this year.

On investigating, SPCA Inspector Siviwe Noko found a dog enclosed in a tiny, filthy makeshift structure, tied up with short nylon rope.

The dog was kept locked up in this structure without adequate ventilation and had access only to dirty water.

When the vet examined the dog, he was found to be severely emaciated and was diagnosed as being too far gone to be rehabilitated, and had to be euthanised.

“If one looked very quickly, you would never think there was a dog behind that structure,” Noko said.

Adams pleaded guilty to charges laid by the SPCA in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962.

Last Thursday he was sentenced to a fine of R3 000 or 30 days’ imprisonment after electing not to continue with the trial proceedings.

He was also declared unfit to own or be in charge of a dog for five years.

“We are very pleased that the case has been finalised speedily and that the accused did not receive a mere slap on the wrist,” the organisation said.

“It is reassuring to the SPCA to have animal cruelty cases resolved so speedily and justice being served on behalf of the animals.

‘‘We remain committed to speak, protect, care and act on behalf of all animals. Animal cruelty must stop. No animal should suffer.”

Cape Times