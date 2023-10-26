R30 000 reward offered for missing 15-month-old Ivakele

As the search continues for 15-month-old Ivakele Imvano Yeko, who was taken by a woman at the Sassa office in Somerset West in December 2022, police have offered a R30 000 reward for any information leading to the safe return of the toddler. According to police records, Ivakele's caregiver handed him over to the unknown woman, along with his 5-year-old sister, on December 5.

It is alleged that the suspect befriended the caregiver and offered to buy them food and chips. The woman later dropped the sister in Main Road, Nomzamo. The sister walked home after being dropped off near her house, and she was taken for a medical examination and found to be in good health.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said preliminary investigations suggested that the child might have been moved out of the Western Cape to Pietermaritzburg, Kwazulu-Natal. “The Khayelitsha Family Violence, Child Protection (FCS) and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace (Ivakele) from Somerset West. “At the time of his disappearance, Ivakele was seen wearing a red T-shirt with a nappy.”