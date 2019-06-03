Nkosikho Mbele, 28, from Khayelitsha Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The crowdfunding campaign for petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele, whose act of kindness warmed hearts across South Africa and the world, has raised more than R300 000 within two days. Mbele, 28, from Makhaza in Khayelitsha, had paid R100 out of his own pocket to fuel 21-year-old motorist Monet van Deventer’s car after she had forgotten her bank card at home last week.

Mbele had, out of trust, asked Van Deventer to return the money when she was back in the area.

He did not take down her details.

Mbele said he had been worried that Van Deventer would be stranded on the notorious stretch of the N2 highway if she ran out of petrol.

Following Mbele’s act of kindness, Van Deventer posted to social media and created a crowdfunding campaign.

“Nkosikho saved my life, I wanted to do something nice for him in return, I liked that he trusted me, a total stranger. I wanted to ask for his bank details, but crowdfunding came to mind, as I wanted people to see how much money they raised.

“Initially, the target was R100 000, it’s so amazing how much has been raised so far,” Van Deventer said.

Mbele lives with his two children, his mom and his brother. Van Deventer said she was wonderfully surprised by the support that the campaign received.

“What I like about him is even after I brought back the R100 and I asked him why he helped me, he just said ‘Ma’am I am believer’.”

Van Deventer said she would on Monday meet with crowdfunding managers and Mbele to discuss how to donate the money raised.

“We must bear in mind that people will target him now. He won’t get the cash directly, as it will be dangerous. He’ll get it through crowdfunding - if he wants to buy a house, car or anything, crowdfunding will pay it directly to that.”

Members of the public who still wish to donate can visit the link https://bit.ly/315mUdZ

Attempts to contact Mbele yesterday were unsuccessful.