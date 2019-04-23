File photo: Netcare 911

Eight people were killed when two vehicles collided on the R316 near Mierplaas farm outside Napier yesterday. “At approximately 1.45pm, our emergency medical services in the Overberg were called to a scene where two vehicles collided on the R316 outside Napier.

“On arrival eight passengers were declared deceased at the scene (four men and four women) with one male patient being transported to Otto du Plessis Hospital in a serious condition,” said EMS spokesperson Mark van der Heever.

He said the cause of the accident, which led to both sides of the road being closed, was under investigation.

At least 27 people lost their lives over the Easter weekend, 12 of them pedestrians in the Western Cape.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa conceded that it was difficult dealing with the issue of pedestrians being killed on the province’s roads.

He said that generally, pedestrians accounted for 48% of fatalities on roads countrywide.

“Pedestrian fatalities on our roads are a problem because most of them are happening in the metro and municipal areas.

“You never know when pedestrians will be on the road, and these accidents can occur late at night and in the early mornings.”

The youngest pedestrian killed was a 2-year-old girl knocked over in Eerste River, and the oldest was a 53-year-old man killed in Franschhoek.

Four drivers and three passengers involved in separate accidents accounted for the other fatalities.

“Pedestrians are not allowed to be on the freeway and we have issues with informal settlements next to the N2 where people cross there.

“The department is doing what they can and putting up barriers to force pedestrians to use footbridges.”

Africa said the number of fatalities on the road was “pretty much the same” as last year, when 27 fatalities were recorded over the long weekend.

“We try to do everything in our power to stop drunk driving and this time we feel we were successful.

“In all the accidents we had, we didn’t have gruesome accidents that were caused by drunken drivers, but a few were arrested.”

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s preliminary statistics, more than 500 motorists were arrested, with more than 300 of them caught for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The roads were extremely busy on Thursday and Friday when motorist set out on their long-distance trips.

“A total of 92629 vehicles were recorded as having passed the toll gates on the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

“A total of 51647 were recorded on the N1 between Gauteng and Limpopo on the same day.”

