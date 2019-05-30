SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 29 May 2019 - Metrorail train on fire at the Cape Town train station. Picture: Zuki Ndwayi

In yet another blow for Metrorail, damages including an explosion and an alleged arson attack this week have been estimated to cost the rail transport provider around R3million. Yesterday, an overhead electrical surge had resulted in an explosion atop a motor coach at the Cape Town station, which had caused a fire.

Two commuters had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident followed an alleged arson attack on Tuesday night in which several carriages were damaged.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said they were investigating.

“The damaged carriages have been removed for forensic tests and damage appraisal by loss adjusters.

“The exact replacement costs will only be confirmed after their assessment, but historical similar losses have amounted to around R3m,” said Scott.

A power outage between Cape Town and Maitland yesterday had affected the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip trains.

“The train was an empty set, stationed in platform 16 at Cape Town station and was scheduled to be moved to the maintenance depot. Metrorail teams and police officers managed to contain the flames until Fire and Emergency Service arrived shortly afterwards.

“Platforms 15 and 16 were closed to facilitate clean-up operations and the removal of the train,” said Scott. She added that six other platforms - 12, 13 and 16 to 19 - would remain closed as a result of earlier fire damage. Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said: “Fire and Rescue Services were able to contain the fire within an hour, which minimised damage to surrounding infrastructure.

“We are far advanced with replacing obsolete signalling, putting the two test trains through their paces, and wholly focused on improving current service levels for our commuters.”

An incident last month saw 10 carriages damaged.

Anyone with any information about arson is requested to contact the Metrorail Protection Services hotline at 0214494336/5056 or SAPS Crime Stop at 086010111.

CAPE TIMES