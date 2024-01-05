R4bn economic boost following City’s packed events calendar

The nearly R4 billion economic boost as a result of a jam-packed events calender last year affirms Cape Town as a “world class host city”. These were the sentiments of Cape Town Tourism chief executive Enver Duminy after the City said 2023 had been a prolific year for events in Cape Town.

The City had hosted Africa’s first Netball World Cup, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the first Formula E race in Sub-Saharan Africa, Loeries Creative Week, the return of Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Street Parade and many more - its Events Permit Office gave the green light to over 1 200 events in the calendar year. Over 1.3 million people attended or participated in the top 40 events in 2023. “Through its Events Support Process, the City supported more than 170 events during the period. Research studies on three key events hosted in the city during this period revealed a substantial R2 billion economic impact.

“This is a holistic impact on the economy which includes direct and indirect economic impact, and destination marketing among others. A further R1,9 billion in economic activity was generated by just 20 of the events hosted in the calendar year. This is the actual direct spend by event attendees, participants and event organisers in Cape Town,” the City said on Thursday. Duminy said the array of events hosted in Cape Town last year has significantly contributed to its recognition as the ‘Greatest City on Earth’ in the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards. “This accolade, among many others, highlights the importance of both spectator and participation events in bolstering our tourism sector. These events not only showcase our rich culture and vibrant spirit but also affirm Cape Town’s status as a world-class host city. Our history of awards is a testament to our commitment to excellence in tourism. As we build upon these achievements, Cape Town Tourism is dedicated to enhancing our city’s appeal as a premier global destination.”

Director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), Muneeb Gambeno, said: “The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association NPC is grateful for the financial and general support received from the City for the delivery of the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade on Tuesday, which was the most successful Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration in history”. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the importance of economic spin-offs from events cannot be overstated. “We have seen over the last couple of years how events can become catalysts for growth for other sectors in the value chain, including accommodation and food, travel, local retail and tourism attractions here in Cape Town.