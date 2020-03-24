R50 000 each for owners of 56 Ford Kugas that caught fire

Cape Town – The Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) will have to pay R50 000 to each of the 56 consumers who purchased the infamous Ford Kuga vehicle, which made headlines for combusting and catching fire. The National Consumer Tribunal yesterday said it had confirmed a settlement agreement entered into between the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and FMCSA, and made it an order. FMCSA will pay each consumer R50 000 as compensation, if their vehicle was distributed during the period 2014 to 2017 and that vehicle was one of the 56 Ford Kuga vehicles that caught fire. The fire must have originated in the engine compartment. If the vehicle suffered an engine compartment fire incident, and a customer has not been compensated for the loss of any movable goods damaged during the fire incident, they can submit a claim against FMCSA in terms of Section 61 of the CPA. Advocate Terry Motau SC will provide alternative dispute resolution services, or they can choose to proceed to prove damages in court. This will be at a consumer’s own expense.

Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the order brought the matter to its finality.

“I would like to reiterate that the process is in no way trying to deprive a consumer of any available remedy that they may have in the law,” she said.

Consumers who elected the first option would receive their settlement within a period of three months, commencing on April 1 until June 1.

Affected consumers are encouraged to contact the NCC to receive claim forms and return them within the stipulated time.

In the last quarter of 2016, the NCC became aware of media reports regarding incidents of the FMCSA Kuga vehicles, that were combusting while either parked or driven.

Following the announcement of a recall of the vehicles by Ford, the NCC initiated its own investigation to look into the risk of future fires and whether this was being adequately addressed.

The commission received a total of 160 complaints, from consumers who alleged their rights were infringed by FMCSA.

The investigation confirmed that 56 vehicles had caught fire. During the same period, FMCSA had implemented a recall in two phases for 4566 (2013-2014 model year) FMCSA Kuga 1.6L vehicles.

It was established that these vehicles were prone to overheating due to a lack of coolant circulation, resulting in a hairline crack in the cylinder head and a pressurised oil leak, which may spill on to heated surfaces, resulting in engine bay fires.

In a statement, Ford said the payment agreement had now been endorsed by the Consumer Tribunal.

“Owners whose Ford Kugas burnt as a result of an engine compartment fire should contact the NCC to pursue a claim. The NCC will manage this process.

"Ford confirms that the R50 000 offer per fire incident is directly linked to the owners who suffered fire incidents where their Kuga vehicles were destroyed.

"The amount is offered to compensate the owners for the trauma which they went through during the fire incidents,” the statement read.

The NCC can be reached on 021 428 7000.

Cape Times