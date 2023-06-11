R50 000 reward offered for safe return of missing Gqeberha child

Cape Town - Gqeberha police have offered a R50 000 reward for information on missing four-year-old Nakane Lizani, who disappeared from his home a month ago. Police spokesperson, Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said Nakane went missing on May 11 from his home in Wells Estate.

“It is alleged that at approximately 15:45, the mother was at home and Nakane was dropped off at home from the day care. “While his mother was busy preparing supper Nakane was playing outside the house at Ndlovini, Wells Estate with his 10-year-old brother. “After a while their mother called them to come inside but only the 10-year-old brother went in.

More on this Search for missing Nakane Lizane, 4, intensifies

“The mother looked around and was unable to find him. “Enquiries were made in the area but no one could assist with the whereabouts of the boy. The child was reported missing at SAPS Swartkops,” said Van Rensburg. Numerous search parties were formed and mass searches were conducted with the help of various SAPS units, community members, local and national media houses, and private security companies.

Drones were also used by a private company to scan the surrounding area of Wells Estate. At the time of his disappearance Nakane was wearing a black pair of jeans, light coloured T-shirt and a black jacket. Anyone who has information is requested to contact the investigating officer D/Sgt Mluleki Mhlangani 0798967509 or D/Cst Msuthukazi Nkwenkwezi on 082 302 5127 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SAPS Swartkops Station Commander, Lt Col John Perils on 082 303 0299.