R5m to fight locust swarms in Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Agriculture has made R5 million available to provide support in personal protective equipment, sprayer pumps and aerial spraying support to teams combating the locust swarms in the province. Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said combating the locust infestation was critical for food security and rural livelihoods.

“The locust infestation levels, including the new areas it has migrated into, have placed enormous pressure on our farmers in Central and Little Karoo. “The fruit and wine commodity groups are under severe pressure, with locust swarms migrating into the Calitzdorp, Ladismith and Oudtshoorn areas. The Swellendam and Barrydale areas renowned for pastures, small grain crops and fruit are also under threat,” Meyer said. Their immediate step was to mitigate the locust infestation in the Western Cape in collaboration with its sector partners such as organised agriculture; the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; district municipalities; district locust officers; and the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Meyer added.

The centre has activated the Locust Joint Operation Committee and a 24-hour action plan has been put in place until the locust infestation levels are under control. “I have also written to the national Minister of Agriculture, Thoko Didiza, to seek additional support as we battle the current outbreak. “The Western Cape will continue to work with our stakeholders to find a lasting solution to protect the agricultural sector in the Western Cape. This includes engaging with the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces.

