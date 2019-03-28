Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 96 Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Police are offering a R60 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the murder of Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson in their Mowbray home in May last year. Anti-apartheid activists Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 96, had been tied up when the gruesome discovery was made by a family member early on a Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said on Wednesday there were signs of a break-in and a few items were missing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kevin Kok, at 064 352 5493 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

The deceased are the mother and stepfather of education expert and activist Graeme Bloch, who is married to fellow anti-apartheid activist Cheryl Carolus.

They were apparently murdered on Friday evening and their bodies were found by Rosalie’s son, Sean Bloch, when he came to visit.

The police had obtained footage from a CCTV camera from a guest house on the other side of the road, which they had hoped might give them some clue as to who was responsible. Residents said the guest house had been burgled on three occasions.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel, who used to visit the murdered couple’s home, said at a memorial service for the couple last year: “Aubrey and Rosalie were not rich and did not spend their lives gathering material stuff. They worked with youth on the Cape Flats.

"They are defined by the exemplary lives they led. These were heinous acts and we call for justice to be done.”

Cape Times