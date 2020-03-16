Racism raised in Rondebosch golf club row

Cape Town – As the debate around the controversial lease extension of the Rondebosch Golf Club (RGC) land deepens, historic racism has surfaced as a strong theme in the objections, including in that lodged by two UWC academics, senior Professor Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie and Dr Koni Benson. The RGC, meanwhile, has defended its position, saying the land is “not suitable for affordable housing”. Dhupelia-Mesthrie and Benson’s objections were among 1 662 handed to City officials recently, opposing leasing the 45.99 hectares to the RGC for 10 more years at a rate of R1 058 a year. In their objection, the academics raised historical references, highlighting apartheid support received by the RGC. “In particular, we would like to highlight the place of the Rondebosch Golf Club in supporting apartheid in the 1950s.

"In 1955, when part of the Black River area, which adjoined the golf course, was advertised as a possible Chinese group area, the Rondebosch Golf Club made representations which are worth noting.

"This is detailed in Dhupelia-Mesthrie’s unpublished history of the Black River area Dispossession in Black River, Rondebosch, p 39.

“VW Buckland, writing on behalf of the club, objected to the proposal on the grounds that the ‘skolly type’ should not be near areas like the golf course. He argued in general against a ‘Non-European’ settlement close to the course because of bringing in criminal elements that would be hard to control.

“Speaking about ‘Non-Europeans’ who already lived close to the golf course (namely Black River community), he had this to say: ‘We had hoped that with the advent of the Group Areas Act we could look forward to a brighter outlook for the future’.

"In his view, any area that was ‘cleared of Non-European elements’ would enhance in value and standing’,” the two said.

In responding to the representation, RGC general manager, Don Ball, said they “acknowledged senior Professor Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie’s and Dr Koni Benson’s right to their opinions and to their historical perspectives.

“There are many reasons why the land on which Rondebosch Golf Club operates is not suitable for affordable housing. These reasons have been cogently and eloquently submitted by the City.

“There is, however, ample suitable land which complies with every requirement for the urgent social need for affordable housing.”

The land, currently administered by various national government departments, was close to transport networks, minor commercial or industrial hubs, and did not contribute to the economy of the Western Cape.

“In the face of these obvious prospects, it is unfortunate that the activists and the media have elected instead to target a parcel of land which is making a valuable contribution to its community and to the economy of Cape Town,” said Ball.

Housing activists Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi have staged protests at the golf club, calling for the land to be used to address the affordable housing crisis in the metro.

Cape Times