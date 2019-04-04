Unathi Tuta Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The local media industry is reeling in shock following the death of Zibonele FM community radio journalist Unathi Tuta. Described as a dedicated and passionate foot soldier, Tuta, 37, passed away at Groote Schuur Hospital on Tuesday following a battle with lung cancer, according to Zibonele FM news editor Xolisa Sindaphi.

“Ms Tuta has been in and out of hospital for a number of years. She fought lung cancer and it’s after-effects until she fought no more.

“Tuta died at the age of 37, leaving a life worth celebrating and honouring. Tuta joined the Zibonele FM news team in 2011 and was one of our sharp, dedicated and passionate foot soldiers,” said Sindaphi.

He said Tuta served with dedication and had mentored many in the newsroom.

She also achieved many accolades at the radio station over the years including Best News Reader of the Year in 2013, News Reporter of the Year in the same year, 2016 News Reporter of the Year and 2017 Best News Reporter.

“She broke many community-based stories as a reporter and has made a name for herself in the Cape Peninsula community.

“She was very instrumental in fund-raising for different projects in the station and managed to forge relations with different stakeholders in the community,” said Sindaphi.

He said Tuta would be remembered for her outspoken nature, dedication and focus.

Her cousin Lindiwe Bokwe said they were still in a state of disbelief about the passing of Tuta.

“We have not accepted it. It feels like a dream. I still cannot believe that she is gone and keep thinking I will get a phone call from her. She loved helping others and was not afraid to speak out against what she felt was wrong. She had big dreams. Whatever she did, she gave 100%.”

Close friend and journalist Tshego Lepule said: “Unathi Tuta was a hardworking, committed individual who prided herself in delivering news in her mother tongue. She had big dreams and was the first person to call when looking for phone numbers for community leaders.”

Friend and journalist Asanda Sokhanyile said: “Though battling illness, her fighting spirit would not allow her to give in.

“Not only was Tuta a helping hand but she was a true inspiration. She had a zest for life and, most importantly, a passion for true journalism.

“She understood issues of the people of her community and the Western Cape at large. She made a huge contribution to the media world and leaves an everlasting footprint.”