Chuma Security Service said it had not been able to pay the salaries of 400 guards since the start of the festive season.
This is despite an order from the Western Cape High Court in November, which instructed Prasa to pay costs and pay the companies money it owed them following late payments.
Private companies had taken Prasa to court in October after it terminated their contracts allegedly without notice, leaving more than 1000 rail security guards jobless.
They won their case and the court ordered that they go back on duty.