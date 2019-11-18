Rail chaos fears after 'abrupt' termination of Prasa security contracts









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – There are growing fears of unprecedented chaos within the rail system following the “abrupt” termination of 20 private security company contracts by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). The United National Transport Union (Untu) said following the terminations at the end of October, vandalism of infrastructure has hit a crisis level. Police who were expected to be placed at strategic places as interim relief were nowhere to be seen, Untu said. Untu has accused Prasa of failing to keep its promise to protect commuters, employees and assets. Its general secretary, Steve Harris, said following a meeting last Tuesday, the board had assured them that an interim arrangement was in place for 3100 officers of the Rapid Rail Unit as well as police to be deployed at stations.

“Unfortunately, the result is massive damage to the infrastructure and yet another devastating blow to Prasa employees who have to sit back and look at how their jobs are being placed at risk,” said Harris.

At Netreg station, near Bonteheuwel, yesterday, two alleged cable thieves were caught with 80m of overhead cables.

One of the suspects was electrocuted.

At Cape Town Station, two suspects in possession of signalling cable were also arrested.

Untu said they received a video that showed how the Benrose Depot in Johannesburg had been stripped of all its assets.

Trains from the Mabopane Station were left stranded after 400m of cable was stolen overnight, while at the Dewildt Station 330m of cable was stolen.

Mark Hess, from Mark Hess Attorneys, which represents Chuma Security Services, Sechaba Protection Services and Supreme, who are challenging Prasa’s decision to terminate their contacts, said his clients foresaw “chaos in the upcoming months”.

According to Hess, no other security companies have, since November 1, been seen to take over security duties on the southern, northern and central lines, except for the SAPS Rail Unit.

The companies filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, wanting an order declaring that they continue to render their services to Prasa for November.

Hess said Prasa failed to apply for condonation for the late filing and failed to approach the duty judge prior to the hearing date.

“Due to Prasa’s failure to follow the time lines set out in the notice of motion, the matter could not proceed. Mark Hess Attorneys argued that a punitive costs order for the postponement should be awarded against Prasa for their conduct, which costs order was duly awarded”

The urgent application was postponed to tomorrow.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani did not respond by the deadline.

Cape Times