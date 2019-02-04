Rail Enforcement Unit members File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) arrested nine people after conducting 79 inspections and issued fines to the value of R3 800 in the past week. The REU conducted 396 stop-and-search actions over the past week.

Arrests were made for attempted robbery, the possession of (presumed) stolen property, cable theft, malicious damage to property and assault on a peace officer.

The REU was launched by Transport Minister Blade Nzimande in October, Transport Month.

A partnership of Metrorail, the City of Cape Town and the provincial government, the unit provides an additional 100 law enforcement officers to existing security personnel in meeting Metrorail’s security challenges.

These include attacks on rail infrastructure and rolling stock assets, the sabotage of the urban rail network, and criminals targeting commuters and rail employees.

The unit this past week inspected 79 hots-pot and scrapyard areas. It impounded 50m of cable, dagga and a cellphone.

It was also involved in 22 public assistance actions and responded to two land invasion cases.

“While we welcome the additional arrests of perpetrators of cable theft and vandalism, not a single scrap dealer or bucket shop owner has yet been arrested,” Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said in response to the arrests and confiscation of cable by the unit.

Cape Times