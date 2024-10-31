Railway Safety Report: 85 deaths and 181 injuries recorded in 2023/2024

Eight-five people have died and 181 sustained injuries as a result of operational occurrences between April last year and March this year, according to the latest Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) State of Safety Report. The RSR said the figures in the 2023/2024 report marked a decrease in the Fatality and Injury Rate (FWI) and showed “some improvement in safety protocols” compared to prior years.

The report recorded a total number of 2 496 operational occurrences for the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The report shows that 64 deaths and 49 injuries were recorded as a result of persons struck by trains (PSBT). In the previous year, 69 fatalities and 55 injuries were recorded.

A significant number of the PSBT took place in KwaZulu-Natal (41%), Western Cape (21%), Gauteng (12%) and Mpumalanga (9%). “A total of 126 incidents involving persons struck by trains was recorded. In the South African context, PSBT occurrences might not only be accidental. Some of the individuals struck by trains may have deliberately exposed themselves to trains to commit suicides.

“[A] significant number of persons struck by trains (11%) took place between 6am and 7.59am as well as 4pm to 5.59pm (14%). These are traditional peak hours for railways since a significant number of commuters are within the system,” the report noted. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 896 (36%) of the recorded operational occurrences. This was followed by 352 (14%) recorded in Mpumalanga and 259 (10%) in the Northern Cape. According to the report, based on the total number of occurrences, the top five recorded categories were: fires and explosions (697), collisions during movement of rolling stock (687), derailments during movement of rolling stock (278), people struck by trains during movement of rolling stock (126) and spillage/leakage, explosion or loss of dangerous goods (71).

In the Western Cape, PRASA faced severe theft and vandalism, leading to line closures. However, it has recovered most of their lines including the Southern, Northern, Cape Flats, Branch as well as the Central lines. “The Lines between Phillipi and Kapteinsklip as well as Nonkqubela to Chris Hani stations have remained closed, however PRASA is pursuing a plan to recover the remaining lines,” the report detailed.

RSR acting chief executive, Mmuso Selaledi, said “Navigating the intersections of safety and operational efficiency, we observed a juxtaposition of achievements and setbacks. The data indicates a reduction in train accidents and a decrease in the fatalities associated with operational occurrences – a testament to our rigorous safety protocols and the dedication of our workforce. However, the rise in security-related incidents highlights a different kind of challenge, reminding us that safety in the railway sector is multifaceted and extends beyond the rails and rolling stock. “In light of these challenges, this report does not merely account for what happened; it serves as a compass for the future. It guides our strategies, informs our interventions, and shapes our commitment to a safer, more reliable railway network,” said Selaledi.