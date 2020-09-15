Rainy weather causes postponement of tours to Robben Island Museum

Cape Town - The Robben Island Museum had to postpone the resumption of limited tours after a six-month shutdown due to the cold and rainy weather on Monday. RIM spokesperson Marongoa Ramaboa said to ensure adherence to health and safety protocols they would only operate two tours weekly, on Mondays and Saturdays at 11am. Ticket prices would remain the same. “All our tours are weather-dependent and unfortunately we were unable to operate due to adverse weather conditions. “Tour capacity and frequency will be re-looked at and gradually increased based on the domestic demand and reopening of international travel.

“RIM is continuously sensitive to the issues both from a business operational perspective and also from a customer perspective,” said Ramaboa.

Depending on the weather, tours are expected to resume on Saturday.

CapeNature chief executive Razeena Omar said they had implemented all necessary health and safety protocols so that visitors would feel safe. Omar urged the public to adhere to social distancing regulations and to continue to wear face masks.

Entry to protected areas during the CapeNature access week will be applicable during regular reserve hours.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “CapeNature’s reserves are places where people can go to regenerate and get in touch with nature following the long periods of lockdown that may have gotten people down over the past few months.”

Cape Times